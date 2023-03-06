DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate an alleged deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Dos Palos in January.

Deputies say, on Jan. 13, 2023, at around 11:45 a.m. authorities were dispatched to a residence located at 8861 Globe Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a woman saying that her boyfriend – identified as Adolfo Cruz – had allegedly assaulted her and that he was holding her five-year-old son captive by not letting him leave the residence.

According to the authorities in the call, the suspect was making statements about not wanting to go back to jail and that he started a fire inside the residence.

Officials say when the responders were still en route, the woman said in the call that the suspect was holding a kitchen knife in his hand, was holding the young child hostage, and was using drugs.

The knife recovered at the scene (courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived at the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation, they say the suspect continued to make statements about killing himself and the five-year-old.

Deputies say they continued talking to Cruz and requested a member of the crisis negotiation team. When the negotiator arrived at the scene he tried to de-escalate the situation, Cruz repeatedly said he was not going back to prison.

According to the official report, Cruz closed the window and when he opened it again, he was holding a large kitchen knife. After the attempts to negotiate did not work, a Merced County Sheriff’s Office detective fired a single shot from his rifle – striking Cruz.

Deputies say they entered the residence and saw smoke in the air as well as evidence of a fire. They say they rescued the child and gave medical assistance to Cruz, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also said they recovered the 13-inch kitchen knife Cruz was holding.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Vernon H. Warnke said the law enforcement agency takes every use of force ‘very seriously’ and administrative investigation has been initiated

“Our deputies go through extensive training to be able to de-escalate situations. However, sometimes, that is not always the outcome, when lives are being threatened. It is important for us to be transparent with our community and share the details of this incident”

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff/Coroner Vernon H. Warnke

This incident is still under criminal investigation – which will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, as well as an administrative investigation that will review the deputies’ response and the use of force, officials add.