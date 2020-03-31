Deputies want help tracking down this man and this truck

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspected carjacker.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Deputies say a Hispanic man approached the owner of a white Chevrolet Silverado and demanded he gave up the pick-up and his cell phone. Surveillance video shows a man with a facemask get into the truck and speed off moments later.

It happened on the 4800 block of north Harrison Avenue in Fresno.

@FresnoSheriff Detectives Searching for Gunman who Carjacked a Man in his Front Yard

2007 Chevy Silverado has a CA License plate #8G31727 & the rear driver side window has a sticker that reads "Firecracker Softball League”.@ValleyCrimeStop (559) 498-7867 https://t.co/ODLM1RpovJ pic.twitter.com/3uh3oixkZc — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) March 31, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office says the stolen pickup truck has a California license plate 8G31727 and the rear driver side window has a sticker that reads “Firecracker Softball League”.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity, or the whereabouts of the truck, is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.