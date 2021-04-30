Deputies want help solving Fresno County’s first murder of 2021

Images of two vehicles investigators believe are connected to the death of Pacer Hampton, 56 (images provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office).

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what led to the county’s first homicide of the year. The victim, 56-year-old Pacer Hampton, was found dead inside a car after receiving gunshot wounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 56-year-old victim was found on April 13 near a home at 5590 W. Olive Avenue. He was found inside a vehicle that had crashed through an iron fence and stopped on the front lawn.

Investigators say they have collected surveillance video, but are calling on residents along Olive Avenue, between Hayes and Polk, to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office if they have security cameras. Their main focus is between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on April 13.

The Sheriff’s Office shared these images of vehicles investigators believe are connected to the death of Pacer Hampton.







Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209.