Deputies use spike strips in early morning pursuit in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detained several people following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of a possible armed person on their property around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West California Avenue. When deputies arrived, they started checking for a possible suspect.

According to deputies, they tried to stop a car that was leaving the area when the driver took off and led deputies in pursuit.

A spike strip was successfully deployed by deputies.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a fence on Eunice Avenue.

After the pursuit ended, several people ran into a house. When deputies made a call to the house, several people were detained, according to deputies.

