Deputies use drone, air support to help arrest man in Hanford, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man was arrested after deputies tracked him down for firing a weapon he illegally possessed on Wednesday, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 6:00 p.m., Tulare County deputies responded to a call about shots fired on the 1500 block of Beulah Street in Hanford.

When deputies arrived they say a witness claimed that Raul Garcia had been shooting a gun at his home, and was removing various fixtures on his house. The witness also told deputies that it appeared that Garcia was possibly under the influence of drugs.

Deputies say they were able to gain entry into Garcia’s home and located a sawed-off twelve-gauge shotgun in his bedroom. According to deputies, Garcia fled before they arrived.

Officials say they formed a perimeter around the area with Hanford police to try and find Garcia. Using air support and a drone, authorities say they were able to locate Garcia, who had been seen jumping fences in the area by witnesses.

According to officials, Kings County SWAT was able to negotiate with Garcia and convince him to surrender to authorities.

Investigators say a record check revealed that Garcia had been convicted of a previous felony and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

During an interview, Garcia told deputies he ran from authorities because “he was hearing voices and they were talking negatively towards him.”

Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials say Garcia was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and possession of a firearm without an identification mark.

According to deputies, his bail was set at $85,000.