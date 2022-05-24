KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen horse was recovered near Laton, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 19, around 7:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to a horse theft on Grangeville Boulevard.

The victim claimed his horse named Trigger had been stolen from the property, according to deputies.

Investigators say that the fence surrounding the property had been cut and there were shoe impressions and horse tracks left behind.

After putting a request out for public information about Trigger’s whereabouts on social media, officials say they received a call claiming Trigger was possibly in Laton.

When deputies arrived at the location described in the call, they said they found a horse that the theft victim identified as Trigger.

Detectives say they found a person with Trigger, whom they identified as Miguel Arellano. Investigators say Arellano admitted to stealing Trigger and claimed the horse had belonged to him two years prior.

Arellano also claimed that Trigger had been stolen from him and he was attempting to get him back, according to detectives.

Arellano was arrested during a search after investigators say they found methamphetamine.

He was charged with grand theft, vandalism, and possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.