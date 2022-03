MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s office says they conducted a series of searches that resulted in the seizure of over 1700 illegally grown marijuana plants.

Last week, the Merced County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) served multiple search warrants around the county in connection to illegal marijuana growing.

Officials say that in total, the warrants resulted in the seizure of 1,758 plants, and 158 pounds of finished product.