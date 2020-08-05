Deputies seek public’s help to locate registered sex offender who moved and failed to register new address

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate a registered sex offender who recently moved and failed to register his new address with law enforcement, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo Pedro Bojorquez, 60, was required by law to notify law enforcement when he moved from his previously registered address, said spokesman Tony Botti. He has been convicted of sexual battery.

Since Bojorquez was released from prison in 1999, he has been required to register each year as a sex offender.

Botti said a felony arrest warrant has now been issued for him. Due to registration restrictions, deputies are unable to publicly disclose his exact last known address, but can say it was in the 93737 zip code just east of Fresno.

Anyone with additional information about the whereabouts of Bojorquez is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.