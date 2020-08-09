Deputies seek public’s help ID’ing man caught on video breaking into Pixley business

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Pixley business.

The man broke into Chelsea’s Boutique, in the area of Davis and Main streets, just before midnight on Friday. He had arrived in a 2020 silver Toyota Highlander without a front license plate and was seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and shorts.

Police said the man stole several items from the business.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Novelo or Sgt. K. Jones at the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

