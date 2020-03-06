Deputies seek person of interest connected to December Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest in connection to a late December homicide in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The person deputies are seeking is identified as Jose Luis Godinez, 35, who goes by the nickname of “Bola,” spokesman Tony Botti said.

Deputies received a call on Dec. 29, 2019 regarding an injured man inside the garage of a home in the area of 5200 E. Belmont Avenue in Fresno.

Emergency crews arrived and transported Alphonso Markus Durazo, 48, to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Botti said.

Homicide detectives arrived and spoke with several people.

Godinez, who is believed to have been at the home at the time of the murder, has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation, Botti said.

Deputies said Godinez is from Sanger, but also frequents northwest Fresno and the area of McKinley and Marks avenues.

Godinez is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds, Botti said. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He may have a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204.

