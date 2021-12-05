Deputies searching for suspects who robbed gas station in Kingsburg, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a man and woman who robbed a gas station Sunday morning, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Just before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Valero Gas Station along Highway 99 in Kingsburg for a possible armed robbery.

Upon investigation, officials say a man and woman drove up in a truck. According to deputies, the man stayed inside the truck while the woman got out and went inside the store. She then began confronting the store clerk, authorities say.

According to officials, the man then went inside the store wearing a mask and stood by the door, “holding something inside of his jacket,” while the woman grabbed cash from the register.

Deputies say the two then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.