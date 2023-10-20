MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a toddler still inside, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the car was stolen from the Oakhurst area around 12:30 p.m. on Friday; the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who told them her SUV had been taken – with her two-year-old child still inside. The vehicle was taken from a parking lot at Road 426 and Highway 41.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen SUV was involved in a pursuit with deputies – which ended in the area of Manzanita Lake and Road 222 in North Fork. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The abducted toddler has since been located and was reunited with their mother.

The search for the suspect is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.