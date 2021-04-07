Deputies searching for suspect in string of vehicle break-ins in Armona

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public to identify a suspect who broke into several cars on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:50 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a series of thefts that occurred within the town of Armona.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect broke into several vehicles and stole various items. One of the stolen items was a debit card that was used at a store in Visalia shortly after the thefts occurred.

The suspect is suspected of theft, burglary, vandalism and fraud.

Anyone with information, please email Deputy Carrasco at daniel.carrasco@co.kings.ca.us. Information can also be sent to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s social media page or by calling 559-362-2551.