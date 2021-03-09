Deputies searching for Raisin City homicide suspect in 82-year-old man’s death

RAISIN CITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they continue to search for suspects after 82-year-old Merced Sanchez, was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2020. in Raisin City.

Deputies said they responded to a property after family members heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m. near Young and Ormus avenues. When deputies arrived, they found Sanchez shot to death.

Detectives said a marijuana garden discovered on the victim’s property and it is believed that played a role in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.