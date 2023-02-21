MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are requesting the public’s help to find the owner of property stolen from a landfill.

Deputies say they are investigating a burglary that took place at the Mariposa County landfill between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

They say several items along with a county vehicle were stolen. Investigators say they have located the vehicle and some items during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 966-3615.