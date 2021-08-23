Deputies searching for man accused of shooting in Mariposa

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are actively searching for a man who they say was involved in a shooting in Mariposa on Monday, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kenny Patterson is suspected of shooting a man in the parking lot behind the Pizza Factory on 5th Street. Deputies say the victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting as deputies searched for Patterson.

All lockdowns have since been lifted and deputies say there is currently no threat to any school site.

Deputies say Patterson is in his early 20s, has a medium build, and was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt.

Anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked all residents to avoid the area as deputies continue to search for Patterson.