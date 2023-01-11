HILMAR, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a homicide suspect possibly connected to an incident that occurred on Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to a residence in the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar to the report of a possible homicide. When they arrived at the scene, they located two adult victims.

Authorities say they are trying to locate 40-year-old Victor Bazan in connection with this incident. Investigators believe Bazan is a relative of one of the victims.

Deputies say Bazan is a transient who frequently resides in the Modesto, Ceres, and Turlock areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Madera County Sheriff’s Office investigators at (209) 651-2852.