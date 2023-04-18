MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery on Monday.

Around 2:40 p.m., deputies say they responded to the Westamerica bank located in Hilmar for a report of a robbery.

An unidentified adult male entered the bank and approached a bank teller, demanding money, according to officials. After receiving cash, the suspect fled the scene before the deputies arrived.

Officials say the suspect is an adult male last seen wearing a face mask, black beanie, gray t-shirt, and khaki-colored pants.

Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.