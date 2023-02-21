FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have issued an arrest warrant and are searching for a sex offender who they say has failed to register his new address.

Deputies say they are searching for 54-year-old Benny Wayne Brusso. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair. He has multiple tattoos on his right arm and may have a beard. Brusso was last known to stay at a home near Mountain View and Elm Avenues in Caruthers.

According to officials as a registered sex offender, putting this information on file with law enforcement is a requirement under the law. As a matter of public safety and transparency, it is critical for law enforcement to determine the location of Brusso.

If you know the location of Benny Brusso, please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.