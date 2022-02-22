Deputies searching for 3 in Tulare County armed robbery, deputies say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects who walked into a market armed and demanded money from the store clerks in Tipton, according to Tulare County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies said that Just after 9:00 p.m Monday, deputies were called to the Town and Country Market on South Burnett Street for an armed robbery.

Authorities say the suspects took an unknown amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218

March 13 2022 05:30 pm