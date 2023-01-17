TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution.

Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning on Harvest Avenue.

“We do not believe that this is a random act of violence, we believe this is very targeted, very personal,” said Boudreaux.

Tulare County investigators are working sunup to sundown into the night after they saw two people open fire on a family. Neighbors say they heard 20 rounds of shots go off in the middle of the night.

“Who goes into a house and massacres a bunch of people, who does that?” said Patty Guseman from Tulare.

The sheriff says the call came in as an active shooter. When deputies got there they found two victims dead from gunshot wounds lying in the street and another in the doorway of the home. That’s when they called for backup.

“As deputies began searching the area unfortunately they began finding multiple victims at this scene, at this point we have 6 total victims who were shot and killed,” added the sheriff.

This isn’t the first time the house has been targeted. The sheriff says just last week deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at the same address. And before that, there were reports of a drive-by shooting at the home.

“When you have a 17-year-old and a 6-month-old baby it elevates your level of compassion,” said the sheriff.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning and will be releasing more details on the case. There are still two suspects out there, if you have any information that can help, call the police.