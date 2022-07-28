EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects accused of holding up a gas station Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the Valero Gas Station on State Street, near Armstrong Avenue, in Earlimart just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say two men walked into the store with handguns, demanded money from the clerk, and fled the area before deputies arrived.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or reach out by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.