MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are responding to the neighborhood surrounding Berenda Elementary School for a report of shots fired, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are on scene and assuring the incident did not take place on school grounds.

Deputies are advising there will be an increased presence of law enforcement and are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it is received.