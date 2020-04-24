Deputies replace farmworkers’ lunches stolen while they were working

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several farmworkers’ vehicles were broken into while they were working Thursday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Association.

Officials say several items – along with the victim’s lunches – were stolen between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. while the victims were out in the field working. They discovered the thefts at their break.

Kings County Sheriffs Deputies say there are no suspects at this time.

After conducting their investigation, Deputy J. Perez and Deputy E. Torres purchased lunches for the victims.

Deputy Perez is the deputy in the picture below handing the lunch to one of the victims. He says his mother works at a packing company and that the victims reminded him of his mother. Perez says this would be how he would want her treated if the roles were reversed.

