Deputies net meth and marijuana after rear license plate violation leads to chase across Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A rear license plate violation led to the arrest of two men on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday in Mariposa County after tossing a bag of meth out of their car and leading deputies on a chase across the county, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped a black Honda Civic near Highway 49, just west of Highway 140, around 9 p.m. as the car’s rear license plate wasn’t illuminated properly.

An object wrapped in clear cellophane was thrown out of the Civic’s front passenger window before the deputy left his patrol car, the Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle then suddenly accelerated up Smith Road at a high rate of speed.

The Civic was traveling approximately 60 mph in a residential area with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Deputies said they chased the suspect vehicle along Highway 140 toward Midpines until the car turned onto a pothole and mud-filled dirt road then stopped on a steep utility pole access trail.

Two suspects, identified as Michael Murray, 38, of Fresno, and Ricky Gonzales, 64, of Merced, were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies returned to where the original traffic stop occurred and found about 73 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag on the ground, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities also found 74 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia associated with drug sales and use after they searched Murray and Gonzales as well as the Civic.

Gonzales was booked into the Mariposa County Jail on drug-related charges, while Murray was booked on drug-related charges, driving on a suspended license and felony reckless evading, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

