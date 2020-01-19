Deputies net 6 gang members & weapons after traffic stop near Huron

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An early morning traffic stop netted six gang members and numerous weapons on Sunday near the west Fresno County town of Huron, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on patrol performed a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on a black van in the area of Highway 198 and Lassen Avenue.

The deputy called MAGEC anti-gang units after they found six gang members in the vehicle along with four semi-automatic handguns, Lt. Brent Stalker said.

The gang members were arrested on gun-related charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was on patrol at the time due to an increase in patrols following a string of shootings in the area, including the recent homicide of a 17-year-old boy in Huron, Brent said.

No other information was available as deputies continue their investigation.

