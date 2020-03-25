Deputies net 3 men for burglaries at San Joaquin River Gorge Recreation Area

(Left to Right) Victor Rios, Braxton Stark and Dalton Bradley (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three men were arrested after committing property crimes at a federal recreation area in the Fresno County foothills, according to an announcement made Wednesday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took a burglary report in November that showed vandalism taking place at the visitor’s center in the San Joaquin River Gorge Recreation Area, spokesman Tony Botti said. On Dec. 16, another burglary occurred and $5,600 worth of power tools were stolen.

Crimes continued in the recreation area into the new year as an ATV theft was reported on Feb. 14. There was also a break-in reported on March 14 at Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s Kerckhoff Powerhouse #2, which sits within the park boundary.

Deputies collected evidence and worked with U.S. Bureau of Land Management employees to identify possible suspects, Botti said.

Authorities identified the suspects as Braxton Stark, 20, of Tollhouse, Victor Rios, 19, of Auberry and Dalton Bradley, 22, of Auberry.

Deputies located and arrested all three men for their involvement in the four burglaries.

Stark was arrested on charges of burglary, auto theft, and violating probation. He is held on $175,000 bail.

Rios was arrested on charges of burglary and vehicle theft. He is held on $100,000 bail.

Bradley, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and resisting a police officer. He has been cited and released from jail for the misdemeanor charges.