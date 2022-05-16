TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was found with several illegal substances after being arrested for firing a gun at deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were helping California Highway Patrol officers find a suspect that they say had fled from a traffic stop in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 328.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mere Saldana of Merced.

When officials found Saldana, they say he attempted to carjack several vehicles with a handgun.

According to officials, Saldana then attempted to flee from deputies while still holding the gun.

Deputies say when they caught up to Saldana, he attempted to fight them.

During the altercation, deputies say Saldana fired the gun but did not hit anyone.

Saldana was later taken into custody, according to officials.

Also at the scene, detectives say they found a handgun, three kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of heroin, and 512 grams of meth.

Saldana faces charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Attempted Carjacking, and Possession/Transportation of Narcotics, according to officials.