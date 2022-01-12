DEPUTIES: Man hospitalized after home invasion shooting

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot during a home invasion in Orosi Wednesday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to authorities, around 7:30 a.m. deputies received a call from a local hospital saying that a shooting victim had arrived at the facility.  

Deputies said the victim had been shot at his home in Orosi during an alleged home invasion.  The victim’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact (559) 733-6218.

