KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for using a laser pointer at a patrol plane, and later giving a false name to deputies, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, around 12:35 A.M., the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Aircraft (Air1) was flying over the area of the Santa Rosa Rancheria.

While Air1 was flying overhead, Norberto Lopez shined a laser pointer five times at the plane, according to the sheriff’s department.



Personnel in Air1 contacted nearby deputies who found Lopez in a vehicle.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they say they found the laser pointer on the seat next to Lopez.

Lopez said that he was shining the laser pointer at a “blinking light in the sky” that he believed to be a star, according to deputies.

Deputies say Lopez gave a different name than his own to officers during the traffic stop and provided the name and date of birth of another person who is currently in prison.

The sheriff’s office says Lopez was originally booked for assault and battery on an aircraft.

During a fingerprint scan, authorities found out that the name Lopez gave deputies was not actually his.

A warrant check found that Lopez had three active warrants issued for his arrest.

Lopez later admitted that he gave another name due to knowing he had the active warrants for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez was officially charged with assault and battery on an aircraft and false impersonation to make another person liable, in addition to his three active warrants, according to officials.