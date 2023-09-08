FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives are asking the public for information regarding a baby boy’s death in Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to deputies, around 10 a.m. on June 10, 2021, the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a baby who was not breathing.

Deputies say they responded to the home on the 3800 block of Kenmore Drive in Fresno’s Mayfair District. Deputies tended to the eight-month-old boy and found him to be deceased.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and they say the baby boy died due to blunt force trauma, thus making it a homicide.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives took over the investigation and say they interviewed several people at the child’s home. Two years later, more information is still needed in order to determine exactly was happened.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208 or aurelio.flores@fresnosheriff.org.