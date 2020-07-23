KSEE24 RESCAN /
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Visalia; told that a woman jumped out of a car

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Visalia Wednesday night.

Deputies say they received a call just after 8 p.m. to the 4000 block of Lovers Lane.

When deputies arrived, they were told that a 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend had gone to the mountains when she got upset and jumped out of the car on the way home.

The woman had injuries to her head and chest. Authorities say she had no pulse when she was found. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

