Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body is found in Orange Cove orchard

ORANGE COVE, California. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in Orange Cove.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead near Anchor and Railroad avenues.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says a cyclist was the one who found man’s body and called authorities to report it.

Investigators say they are are calling the death suspicious because the body was found in a field.

The Sheriff’s Office does not know time of death but believe the body was there for quite some time.

Lt. Brandon Pursell says there is a large homeless population that stays in the orchard, but deputies aren’t sure if he had any connection to the group.

Deputies will be in the area throughout the night looking for evidence but right now, Lt. Pursell says it is not clear if this is a homicide.

“It is just to early to tell there are some things that are a little less than usual which we are going to be follow up on but at this point it is too early to tell you how this person died,” said Lt. Pursell.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the age or the name of the man at this time.