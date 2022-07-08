RICHGROVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County deputies say they are searching for three people who allegedly robbed a market in Richgrove Friday.

Deputies say they responded to the “Family Foods” market around 11:00 a.m. at Francis and Wheatland drive for an armed robbery.

When Deputies arrived on the scene, they say three armed suspects walked into the store, demanded money from the clerk, and then fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.