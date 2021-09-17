Deputies investigating homicide in Dos Palos, officials say

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff officials say detectives are investigating a homicide that happened Friday in Dos Palos.

Deputies say they responded to Palm Avenue and West Denton and Leak Road to investigate the incident Friday afternoon.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

Merced County Sheriff deputies have yet to reveal any information about the incident but say they will be at the scene for quite some time.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.