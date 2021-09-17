Deputies investigating homicide in Dos Palos, officials say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Merced County Sheriff File

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff officials say detectives are investigating a homicide that happened Friday in Dos Palos.

Deputies say they responded to Palm Avenue and West Denton and Leak Road to investigate the incident Friday afternoon.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

Merced County Sheriff deputies have yet to reveal any information about the incident but say they will be at the scene for quite some time.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com