PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery in a Porterville home has been reported to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies say they were called to the 400 block of Page Street just after 9:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies say they learned multiple armed suspects forced their way into the home and stole property. No one reported injuries during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of now, there is no information regarding the value of stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.