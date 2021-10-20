Deputies investigating after man found dead in crashed car

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead after Selma Police responded to a car crash just outside of the city of Selma, according to Fresno Sheriff Lt. Pursell.

Pursell said Selma Police responded to a crash near McCall and Mountian View avenue around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when officers arrived they found a man dead.

Authorities said police found evidence that the man did not die from the crash. Fresno County Sheriffs detectives are now investigating.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111. 

