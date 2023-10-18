MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s deputies announced Wednesday they are actively investigating a shots fired call in Tesoro Viejo.

Deputies say on Tuesday, they responded to the 4400 block of Hillside Road after receiving several calls from concerned citizens reporting hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found evidence of a shooting, however, they were unable to find anyone involved.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify the parties believed to be involved.

Deputies believe the incident is isolated and reassured there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.