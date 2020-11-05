Deputies investigate shooting in Orosi

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Orosi that caused a man driving a vehicle to crash into a home.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130 for a report of a shooting. Arriving deputies found a car crashed into the front yard of a residence and a man inside the car who was shot twice.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for life-threatening wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking at surveillance video and witnesses to figure out what happened.

