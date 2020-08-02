Deputies investigate shooting at fast food restaurant drive-thru in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that occurred at a fast food drive-thru on the Tulare County side of the Delano area, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a Jack in the Box in the area of Road 144 and County Line Road around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. Arriving deputies were told a man was shot while waiting in line at the drive-thru.

The man was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been caught, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sergeant Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

