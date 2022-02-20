Deputies investigate early morning armed robbery in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating after a man robbed a store at a gas station in Delano early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to the Gasco Food Mart on the 14300 block of County Line Road regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies say upon arrival they learned a man in a mask and hoodie walked into the store and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the store clerk.

According to investigators, the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.