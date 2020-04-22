Deputies investigate drowning of 2-year-old in Lindsay pool

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old child in a Lindsay swimming pool, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 800 Page Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive 2-year-old who fell in a semi-filled swimming pool, said spokeswoman Liz Jones.

The child was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation by the Tulare County Violent Crimes Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information about this crime can be reported to deputies through their Tipnow email system at tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.

