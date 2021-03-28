2 men hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in central Fresno that left two men hospitalized on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of 4041 E McKinley Ave., just west of Cedar Avenue.

When deputies arrived they located two shooting victims in their vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition the other in stable condition.

Authorities believe the shooting was gang related.

Detectives will be canvassing the area and westbound McKinley will be shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details are available about the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 600-3111.