TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an armed carjacking took place Saturday evening in Orosi, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 7:30 p.m. they responded to the area of Road 144 and Avenue 428 for a report of an armed carjacking that occurred.

When they arrived, authorities learned the victim was driving an ATV when two suspects allegedly drove up in a white truck, got out armed with guns and ordered him out of the ATV. The suspects took off with the ATV, leaving the victim at the scene.

As detectives investigate the scene, deputies are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 733-6218.