KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg.

Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore.

Investigators say the victim had arrived home to an argument happening between a family member and her boyfriend, Antonio Flores. Flores attempted to flee the house but was chased by the victim into the garage where he was confronted about the altercation.

Authorities say it was then that Flores pulled out a gun, shot the victim once in the leg, and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies searched for Flores but were unsuccessful in their search and issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Antonio Flores’ whereabouts to contact them at (559) 852-4554.