Deputies identify victim shot, killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Coarsegold

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO | A Madera County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have identified a man who was shot and killed in Coarsegold on Monday, according to Madera County Sheriff officials.

Authorities say Kirk Yeterian, 36 of Coarsegold, was killed after a man told deputies he had shot Yeterian in self-defense.

Deputies say the incident occurred just after 10:00 a.m. in the 35000 block of Douglas Trail.

According to officials, deputies responded to the scene after dispatch received a call from a man saying he had shot another man out of self-defense.

Detectives say at this time they believe the shooting was the result of a physical altercation between two parties.

Investigators say although the male caller was initially detained, he is not under arrest at this time and continues to cooperate with detectives during the investigation.

According to authorities, this incident is currently under investigation and the case will be forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com