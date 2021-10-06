Deputies identify victim shot, killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have identified a man who was shot and killed in Coarsegold on Monday, according to Madera County Sheriff officials.

Authorities say Kirk Yeterian, 36 of Coarsegold, was killed after a man told deputies he had shot Yeterian in self-defense.

Deputies say the incident occurred just after 10:00 a.m. in the 35000 block of Douglas Trail.

According to officials, deputies responded to the scene after dispatch received a call from a man saying he had shot another man out of self-defense.

Detectives say at this time they believe the shooting was the result of a physical altercation between two parties.

Investigators say although the male caller was initially detained, he is not under arrest at this time and continues to cooperate with detectives during the investigation.

According to authorities, this incident is currently under investigation and the case will be forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for review.