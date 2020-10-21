Deputies identify 82-year-old man killed in Raisin City; suspects still sought

Crime

RAISIN CITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for suspects after an 82-year-old man was shot and killed last week in Raisin City.

Deputies said they responded to a property after family members heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 12 near Young and Ormus avenues. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Merced Sanchez, 82, of Raisin City.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.

