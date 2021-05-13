Deputies identified suspect and person of interest in Oakhurst stabbing

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in Wednesday’s stabbing in Oakhurst.

Deputies identified 19-year-old Destinee Annette Harner as a suspect and 19-year-old Nehemiah Everett Dick as a person of interest and are wanted, according to deputies.

Picture Courtesy Madera Sheriff 19-year-old Nehemiah Everett Dick Person of Interest

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. near Road 427 and Road 426 in Oakhurst.

Deputies said they responded to the area for a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found an adult woman who had been stabbed.

She was transported to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Corporal Gutierrez or Detective Babineaux at (559) 675-7770.