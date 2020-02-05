Deputies find man shot to death in Lindsay home

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities found a man shot to death inside a Lindsay home Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Avenue 256 around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said. When they arrived on the scene and found a man who had been shot to death inside a home.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Ritchie said the investigation is in its early stage and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

