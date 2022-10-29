FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead at a Halloween party early Saturday morning, and authorities are actively searching for answers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 2:00 a.m. they were alerted to a disturbance, with a report of shots fired, at a residence in the 8000 block of east Hedges Avenue, near DeWolf Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a deceased man at the location.

Homicide detectives have yet to release any additional information, but ask that if anyone knows anything that can assist them with this case, to call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 559-600-8400.